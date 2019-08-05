US, UK regulators ask Facebook how Libra will protect personal data

The regulators want to know that Libra will have "robust measures" to protect personal data, including transparency, adequate privacy protection tools and a minimal collection of info. They also want to know if Facebook will embrace a "privacy by design" ethos, ensure data processors meet obligations, apply consistent standards across countries and explain how it will share data with Libra Network members.

The group expected answers from Facebook, although it didn't set a deadline. We've asked Facebook for comment.

Facebook will certainly have to address privacy concerns at some point. Politicians have gone so far as to ask the company to pause work on Libra until it allays their fears of data misuse. Joint statements like this, though, illustrate just how much work will likely be involved. It may have to reassure many countries before its digital money stands a chance of reaching the public.