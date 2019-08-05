Show More Results

Image credit: Daniel Power / Netflix
What's on TV this week: 'Wu Assassins'

Also: 'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu,' 'GLOW' and 'Metal Wolf Chaos XD.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
22m ago in AV
'Wu Assassins' Daniel Power / Netflix

This week Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is available on 4K Blu-ray, 90210 is back and Netflix has a new anime documentary, Enter the Anime. Still, my most anticipated new release is Wu Assassins, a Netflix series that stars Iko Uwais (The Raid: Redemption, The Raid 2), and also features others like Li Jun Li (Blindspot), Lewis Tan (Into the Badlands, Iron Fist, Deadpool 2) and, fresh off of John Wick 3, Mark Dacascos.

Sports fans can tune into a new season of Hard Knocks following the Raiders, while gamers can enjoy some throwback action with Metal Wolf Chaos XD. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (4K, 3D)
  • Brightburn (VOD)
  • Batman: Hush (4K)
  • Tolkien
  • Gods and Monsters
  • Poms
  • The Curse of La Llorona
  • What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
  • An Angel at My Table (Criterion)
  • Metal Wolf Chaos XD (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • The Angry Birds Movie 2 VR: Under Pressure (PS VR)
  • Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection (PS4, Switch)
  • DC Universe Online (Switch)
  • Corpse Killer – 25th Anniversary Edition (PS4)
  • Sagebrush (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Wonder Boy Returns Remix (PS4)
  • Animus Stand Alone (Xbox One, PC)
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition (Switch)
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (Switch)
  • Pillars of Eternity (Switch)
  • Fatal Twelve (PS4)

Monday

  • Enter the Anime, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Divorce (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
  • American Dad, TBS, 10 PM
  • Aaron Needs a Job, Discovery, 10 PM
  • Legion, FX, 10 PM
  • Grand Hotel, ABC, 10 PM
  • Are You the One?, MTV, 11 PM

Tuesday

  • Designated Survivor (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Ex on the Beach, MTV, 8 PM
  • Pandora, CW, 8 PM
  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
  • Good Trouble (summer finale), Freeform, 8 PM
  • WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
  • Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
  • Tales, BET, 9 PM
  • The 100 (season finale), CW, 9 PM
  • Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders (season premiere), HBO, 10 PM
  • Blood & Treasure (season finale), CBS, 10 PM
  • Drunk History (season finale), Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Bring the Funny, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Next Big Thing, BET, 10 PM
  • The Detour, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Alternatino with Arturo Castro, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Four Weddings and a Funeral, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Harlots, Hulu, 3 AM
  • The Letdown (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Bulletproof (series premiere), CW, 8 PM
  • Ancient Skies (season finale), PBS, 8 PM
  • Love Island (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
  • Grown-ish (season finale), Freeform, 8 PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 8 PM
  • Press Your Luck (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
  • BH90210 (series premiere), Fox, 9 PM
  • Suits, USA, 9 PM
  • Card Sharks, ABC, 9 PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 9 PM
  • Hypnotize Me (series premiere), CW, 9 PM
  • Contact (series premiere), Discovery, 10 PM
  • Pearson, USA, 10 PM
  • Snowfall, FX, 10 PM
  • The Inbetween, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Employables, A&E, 10 PM
  • Krypton, Syfy, 10 PM
  • South Side, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • The Last Cowboy, Paramount, 11 PM

Thursday

  • Dollar (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Naked Director (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Wu Assassins (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Escape the Night, YouTube, 3 AM
  • Holey Moley, ABC, 8 PM
  • The Outpost, CW, 8 PM
  • Two Sentence Horror Stories (series premiere), CW, 9 PM
  • Chasing the Cure (series premiere), TNT/TBS, 9 PM
  • The Real World, Facebook, 9 PM
  • Spin the Wheel, Fox, 9 PM
  • Baskets, FX, 10 PM
  • Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Queen of the South, USA, 10 PM

Friday

  • GLOW (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Family (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Free Meek (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Pete the Cat (season finale), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Sintonia (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Inbestigators (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Las Chicas del Cable (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
  • Deadly Influencer, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
  • The Big Stage, CW, 8:30 PM
  • Killjoys, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Jett (season finale), Cinemax, 10 PM
  • Motherfatherson (season finale), Starz, 10 PM
  • Masters of Disaster (series premiere), Discovery, 10 PM
  • A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

  • V.C. Andrews' Heaven Casteel Saga, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres, HBO, 10 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Arenabowl XXXII, ESPN, 8 PM
  • Top Gear (season finale), BBC America, 8 PM
  • U.S Gymnastics, NBC, 8 PM
  • Teen Choice 2019, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Rook, Starz, 8 PM
  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • Serengeti, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Succession (season premiere), HBO, 9 PM
  • Curse of Akakor (series premiere), Facebook, 9 PM
  • Sweetbitter, Starz, 9 PM
  • Murder in the Thirst, BET, 9 PM
  • Grantchester (season finale), PBS, 9 PM
  • $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 9 PM
  • Instinct, CBS, 9 PM
  • City On A Hill, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Claws (season finale), TNT, 9 PM
  • Pennyworth, Epix, 9 PM
  • Instinct, CBS, 10 PM
  • Preacher, AMC, 10 PM
  • The Weekly, FX, 10 PM
  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
  • The Loudest Voice, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

By Richard Lawler @Rjcc

Richard's been tech-obsessed since first laying hands on an Atari joystick. Now he scours the net for the latest news and taking occasional breaks to seed Twitter with Dreamcast 2 rumors.

Blood type: Purple

