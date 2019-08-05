What's on TV this week: 'Wu Assassins'

This week Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is available on 4K Blu-ray, 90210 is back and Netflix has a new anime documentary, Enter the Anime. Still, my most anticipated new release is Wu Assassins, a Netflix series that stars Iko Uwais (The Raid: Redemption, The Raid 2), and also features others like Li Jun Li (Blindspot), Lewis Tan (Into the Badlands, Iron Fist, Deadpool 2) and, fresh off of John Wick 3, Mark Dacascos.

Sports fans can tune into a new season of Hard Knocks following the Raiders, while gamers can enjoy some throwback action with Metal Wolf Chaos XD. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).