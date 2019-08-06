Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's new comedy series is an Amazon original

Before you ask: no, Edgar Wright isn't directing. That distinction will go to Jim Field Smith, best known for BBC shows like Episodes, Stag and The Wrong Mans. The project therefore won't satisfy people hoping for a series equivalent to Cornetto trilogy movies like Hot Fuzz, but the talent attached to it is still promising.

The series starts production in September, with the order delivering a relatively brief run of eight half-hour episodes.

This isn't Amazon's first comedic purchase this summer. It scored a comedy series from Girls Trip's Tracy Oliver in July. It is the latest in a string of big show deals from the internet giant, though, and suggests that Amazon still has little trouble finding shows with star power.