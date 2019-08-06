Comcast expands its low-cost internet to another three million households

Since 2011, Comcast's Internet Essentials program has connected more than eight million low-income individuals from two million households to the internet. Today, the company announced that it's bringing low-cost internet to an additional three million low-income households. In addition to high-speed internet at $9.95 per month, plus tax, users will be eligible for free digital literacy training and the option to purchase a computer for less than $150.
To apply to the program, low-income applicants need to show that they are participating in a federal assistance program like Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI). A full list can be found here. Last year, an expansion opened the program to veterans, and Comcast already supported families with a student receiving federal assistance. "The Internet is arguably the most important technological innovation in history, and it is unacceptable that we live in a country where millions of families and individuals are missing out on this life-changing resource," said David L. Cohen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast NBCUniversal.