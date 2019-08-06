Comcast's Xfinity suffering nationwide outage

@comcast please quit disrupting my service. This is absurd. 2nd night in a row. I need the internet for music to sleep. Music helps me sleep. So please hurry along the routine maintenance. @comcastcares pic.twitter.com/rK0UGAcF4I — Julian Robbins (@ToshibaLaptops3) August 6, 2019

The outage started around 1:40 AM eastern time, according to several tweets. Comcast has not announced anything yet, and service technicians have only given vague answers to users who called about the problem. Comcast's own map only shows local outages, but Down Detector is showing this as a major, nationwide issue.

The service provider (a rival to Verizon, Engadget's parent company) experienced a very similar outage last June, and eventually chalked it up to cut fiber cables. Engadget has reached out to Comcast for more information about the problem, and we'll update the post once we hear back.