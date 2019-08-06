Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney
Disney's streaming bundle: Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99

Back to bundling.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
40m ago in AV
Disney

On their quarterly earnings call, Disney execs confirmed a pricetag for the bundled streaming offer they'd teased while announcing Disney+. While that service will cost $7.99 per month on its own, this push to bring cord cutters back into their fold adds on ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu for $12.99 per month. That's about $5 less than subscribing to them separately -- and the exact same price as Netflix's standard plan -- and it will be available as soon as Disney+ launches on November 12th.

Disney

The launch of Disney+ is now 97 days out, and according to CEO Bob Iger, "nothing is more important" than getting the launch a direct-to-consumer offering right. While Disney blamed its Fox purchase for not meeting certain expectations, content like The Simpsons -- and control of Hulu -- that came as part of the deal will play a huge part as it tries to find the next way to profit as cable continues to fade.

Developing...

In this article: av, breaking news, business, Disney, disney plus, Disney+, entertainment, ESPN Plus, ESPN+, Hulu, streaming
[Image: Trilogy Beats]

