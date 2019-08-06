Everything Disney touches turns to gold (except 'Dark Phoenix')

"Our third-quarter results reflect our efforts to effectively integrate the 21st Century Fox assets to enhance and advance our strategic transformation," Robert Iger, Disney's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in the quarterly earnings statement.

The main stand out for the past quarter has been Disney's box office revenues. Last month, Avengers: Endgame notched $2.79 billion globally to surpass Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time. Captain Marvel, Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Aladdin were all runaway successes in their own rights, helping propel Disney's film earnings edge past $8 billion for the year so far. Overall studio revenue for Q3 grew a whopping 33 percent to $3.8 billion. Only Dark Phoenix proved to be an albatross for Disney, though that fim was originally a 21st Century Fox project.

Disney's theme parks have also been proven money makers in 2019 with Q3 revenue increasing 7 percent to $6.6 billion. The company announced in May that it would be raising the ticket price for its US parks yet saw a 1 percent uptick in attendance and a 4 percent bump in visitor spending in Q2. In the third quarter, attendance actually dropped by 3 percent but, thanks to the ticket price increase, spending increased by 10 percent over the same period. Disney believes that many season pass holders have been holding off visiting until Galaxy Edge has opened and anticipates the attendance numbers will rebound in Q4.

The company's cable networks are no slouches either. Thanks to strong advertising demand at ESPN as well as the acquisition the 21st Century Fox, especially the additions of FX and Discovery to Disney's stable, revenue jumped nearly 25 percent in the quarter to $4.5 billion. Those numbers were tempered slightly by losses at Freeform.