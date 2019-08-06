HBO will let you stream full episodes of fan-favorite shows for free

If you're hunting for something new to watch, you may have looked to Twitter for suggestions. The site often serves as a human-powered recommendation tool for new TV shows and movies, with fanbases of shows like Game of Thrones and Big Little Lies tweeting reactions in real-time. In a clear bid to leverage all that social media buzz, HBO has launched a new site, "Recommended by Humans" that both compiles fan picks and gives curious non-subscribers the chance to watch episodes for free.
The site features more than 50 free episodes, movies and documentaries that viewers can stream for free -- all generated by fan recommendations. Included in the selection are the first episodes of new HBO shows like Chernobyl, Euphoria and A Black Lady Sketch Show. Classics like Deadwood, Carnivale, The Wire, The Sopranos and Six Feet Under are also in the lineup.
If you're late to the party for shows like Veep or Flight of the Conchords, the new feature will give you a taste of what you're missing. Current fans can join in the conversation with the hashtag #HumanReco on Twitter and Instagram. If you're missing an HBO production from years past, now is the perfect time to chime in.