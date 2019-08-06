LG's next dual-screen phone may gain a small outer display (updated)

This isn't a surprise either, as incoming mobile exec Brian Kwon told reporters earlier this year that "we have reviewed releasing the foldable smartphone when launching 5G smartphone but decided not to produce it." Apparently it is (or at least was) too early for LG to launch a foldable, but one thing it could easily do is bring the V50's second-screen attachment to more markets.

Update 8/6/19 2:03AM ET: This article has been updated to reflect the outer screen shown in the teaser video.