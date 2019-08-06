Samsung crams 100 layers and more speed into its latest SSD

The sixth generation V-NAND comes just 13 months after the launch of the previous iteration -- reducing the mass production cycle by four months. This is key for a number of reasons, not least the fact that the NAND oversupply has led to a pricing war among suppliers. "By bringing cutting-edge 3D memory technology to volume production, we are able to introduce timely memory lineups that significantly raise the bar for speed and power efficiency," said Kye Hyun Kyung, executive vice president of solution product & development at Samsung Electronics. He added that thanks to faster development cycles, Samsung plans to "rapidly expand" the SDD market.