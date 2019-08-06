Sprint's next 5G phone is made by OnePlus

This isn't billed as an exclusive, so you might not have to worry if you're on another network and crave a OnePlus phone with ultra-fast wireless. However, it's notable that none of the other carriers have mentioned plans for 5G OnePlus phones. You may have to settle for LTE if you want to use one of the company's handsets elsewhere, at least at first.

It's nonetheless a big deal for both partners. Sprint gets an enthusiast phone that might draw customers to its network without having to wait for its planned merger with T-Mobile. OnePlus, meanwhile, gets its second deal with a US carrier. It's still far from ubiquitous in the country, but you won't have to struggle to find its hardware.