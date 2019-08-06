Show More Results

Xbox Live outage locks players out of their games for hours

After five hours some gamers are finally getting access again.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Since just before 5 PM ET, an Xbox outage has caused gamers error messages when trying to launch their digital titles. Whenever a player tried to open a game, it quickly close and flash a message to sit tight as outages happen "once in a while".

Within the last few minutes (around 9 PM ET) some people have reported being able to access their games after repeated tries, but as we move away from physical copies of games to DRM'd digital copies and subscription access like GamePass, an unspecified error that lasts for hours isn't making this seem like the best future of gaming.

