Apple (gently) taps ASMR fans with its latest iPhone ads

Apple wants to show that it's hip to what the kids are watching, and that apparently includes latching on to one of YouTube's biggest trends: ASMR videos. The company has posted a series of iPhone-captured "Apple ASMR" clips from director Anson Fogel that aim to deliver relaxing tingles. There are only four so far, but Apple was clearly taking notes when it looked at YouTube's suggestions -- it even uses familiar video titles. You can fall asleep to rain during a camping trip, scratch that mental itch with hiking trail crunches, set your mind alight with whispers or listen to satisfying wood carving sounds. About the only complaint is that they're relatively short next to the half-hour-plus videos you often see elsewhere.
This is billed as "Season 1," so you can expect more ASMR going forward. Don't be surprised if there's a haircut or massage video in the pipeline, then.
Of course, these are ultimately iPhone ads. Apple is showing that you can produce these kinds of videos using the device in your pocket, even if you'll likely need accessories and apps to match the quality you see here (a binaural microphone could be a must-have). It does show that marketing doesn't always have to revolve around in-your-face promos, though. And think of it this way: these might some of the few tech company videos you'll want to watch more than once, even if you have no intention of buying what Apple's selling.