Apple Music's Digital Masters catalog helps you find high-quality tunes

There's a good chance at least some music you like has already been given the Digital Masters treatment. About 75 of the top 100 US songs and 71 percent of the top 100 songs worldwide have been mastered this way, Apple said. You might not get this improvement with an indie EP, but it shouldn't be too hard to find mainstream fare.

We've asked Apple if there are more details it can share.

To some extent, this is about fending off competition from smaller services with high-quality options. Deezer, Qobuz and Tidal all have lossless options, albeit usually at a premium over regular subscriptions. Digital Masters isn't the same, but it might be close enough for people who have both discerning ears and tight budgets.