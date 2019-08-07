Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung
save
Save
share

The Galaxy Note 10 vs. the competition: Smaller screen

The display may have shrunk a bit, but it's still a beast of a device.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Samsung

Sponsored Links

For its first few iterations it was easy for the Galaxy Note line to stand apart from other handsets. But as phones have gotten bigger and more advanced, the things that made the Note special have become fewer and fewer. In fact, last year there was very little to distinguish the Note 9 from its sibling S9+. A year later we're now looking at the Note 10: It's got a 6.3-inch screen, smaller bezels and a refined S Pen (with an accelerometer and gyroscope), but is that enough to make the phone something worth talking about in a world where its rivals also sport multiple rear cameras, wireless charging and bigger batteries? We've stacked up some of the more noteworthy challengers to the Galaxy Note 10 below, including its sibling S10, so take a peek and stay tuned later this month for our full review!

Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy S10 Pixel 3 XL iPhone XS
Pricing $949 / $1,049 starts at $900 $899 / $999 $999 / $1,149 / $1,349
Dimensions 151 x 71.8 x 7.9mm (5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches) 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm (5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches) 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm (6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches) 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
Weight 168g (5.93 ounces) 157g (5.54 ounces) 184g (6.49 ounces) 177g (6.24 ounces)
Screen size 6.3 inches (160mm) 6.1 inches (154.94mm) 6.3 inches (160mm) 5.8 inches (147.32mm)
Screen resolution 2,280 x 1,080 (401 ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (550 ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (523 ppi) 2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi)
Screen type Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ flexible OLED Super Retina OLED
Battery 3,500 mAh 3,400 mAh 3,430 mAh 2,658 mAh
Internal storage 256 GB 128 / 512 GB 64 / 128 GB 64 / 256 / 512 GB
External storage None micro SD None None
Rear camera(s) Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.1		 Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
Front camera(s) 10MP, f/2.2 Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9 Dual cameras:
Normal, 8MP, f/1.8
Wide-angle, f/2.2		 7MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K 4K with HDR10+ 4K at 30fps 4K at 60fps
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A12 Bionic
CPU 2.8GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core 2.5GHz octa-core 2.49 GHz hexa-core
GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 630 unnamed quad-core
RAM 8 GB 8 GB 4 GB 4 GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes
Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 iOS 12
Other features USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IPX8 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging, dual SIM

Catch up on all of the news from Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 event here!

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr