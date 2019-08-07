The Galaxy Note 10 vs. the competition: Smaller screen

For its first few iterations it was easy for the Galaxy Note line to stand apart from other handsets. But as phones have gotten bigger and more advanced, the things that made the Note special have become fewer and fewer. In fact, last year there was very little to distinguish the Note 9 from its sibling S9+. A year later we're now looking at the Note 10: It's got a 6.3-inch screen, smaller bezels and a refined S Pen (with an accelerometer and gyroscope), but is that enough to make the phone something worth talking about in a world where its rivals also sport multiple rear cameras, wireless charging and bigger batteries? We've stacked up some of the more noteworthy challengers to the Galaxy Note 10 below, including its sibling S10, so take a peek and stay tuned later this month for our full review!