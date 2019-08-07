Ninja already has a million subscribers on Mixer

The true test of Ninja's popularity, then, will come in the fall. If one million people start paying for a channel subscription, it will prove that he made the right call ditching Twitch for Mixer, and can grow an audience on almost any platform. For Microsoft, meanwhile, it shows that signing Ninja for a rumored $50 million was worthwhile. Why? Well, all those extra eyeballs should naturally wander while Ninja is offline and raise Mixer's overall viewership. That in turn will attract more creators and, potentially, stave off competition from sites like YouTube, which is planning deep, streamer-friendly integrations with Google's Stadia streaming service.

Today we hit 1,000,000 active subscribers on mixer ^-^ thank you for all the incredible support. I haven't felt this good in a long time. pic.twitter.com/kdLgBJk0Ud — Ninja (@Ninja) August 6, 2019