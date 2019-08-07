'Rocket League' is ditching randomized loot crates

Instead, you'll get to see exactly which items you're buying in advance as Psyonix follows the lead of parent company Epic Games. Earlier this year, Epic nixed blind loot boxes in Fortnite's Save the World mode.

Psyonix will still offer its paid Rocket Pass Premium, DLC cars and Esports Shop items alongside the new system when it arrives. The Rocket League developer will reveal the timeline for the change in the coming months.