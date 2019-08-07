Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 doesn't have a headphone jack or Bixby button

Remember those Samsung ads mocking Apple's latest iPhones for not having a headphone jack? Well, it looks like the company is going to have to make some similar ones for itself. That's because, as leaks suggested, Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10 won't feature a headphone jack. Instead of a 3.5mm port, the smartphone will use USB-C for audio and basically anything else that requires physical connectivity. While the Note 10 comes with a pair of USB-C earbuds, the lack of a traditional 3.5mm jack does mean you'll need a dongle if you want to use your own, non-wireless headphones.