Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget
save
Save
share

All the important news from Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 event

Two new smartphones, a laptop and more.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Chris Velazco / Engadget

Sponsored Links

At its Galaxy Unpacked event today in Brooklyn, Samsung unveiled the latest additions to its Galaxy Note lineup -- the Note 10 and Note 10+. Unlike prior Note releases, Samsung's phone comes in two sizes to suit user preferences. The Note 10's display is 6.3 inches and the Note 10+, with a display that measures at a whopping 6.8 inches, is Samsung's largest phone screen to date.

Samsung President and CEO DJ Koh in the keynote made the point that future innovations wouldn't be just about devices -- but also new services and ecosystems. That being said, as devices the Note 10 and Note 10+ hold up on their own. Both are packed with features and improvements not seen before in its predecessors, as well as a few significant omissions: Neither have the Bixby button or a headphone jack. The larger Note 10 has four cameras on the back, including one specifically for AR video and drawing. Note 10's stylus, the S Pen, got a significant upgrade -- including a 6-axis sensor that lets users take pictures, zoom in and switch camera perspective with a gesture.

Priced at $949, the Note 10 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Note 10+ starts at $1,099 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, or you can spend $100 more to get 512GB of storage. They're available in a prismatic color range; Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black. Both phones are available to pre-order today, and will be available for sale on August 23rd. Here's a rundown of all the major announcements from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+

Chris Velazco / Engadget
  • With the release of its latest phone in two different sizes, it clear that Samsung wants to reach more people -- those that craved a super-sized device that could double as a tablet for reading and drawing and those that seek a more moderately-priced, smaller option. Both feature what Samsung calls an "Infinity-O" display, including a small punch-out circle to house the front camera. We took a hands-on look at both models.

  • At 6.8 inches, the Note 10+ is Samsung's largest phone screen yet.

  • Here's how the Note 10 stacks up against the latest iPhone, Galaxy S10 and Pixel models.

  • Here's how the Note 10+ compares to the largest models on the market: the iPhone XS, Galaxy S10 and Pixel 3XL.

  • The Note 10's smooth, bezel-less surface won't be interrupted by a physical Bixby button or a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • The camera systems on both Note 10 phones include new pro-grade editing tools. The idea is that users will be able to shoot, edit and watch professional quality video right on their device.

  • Gamers can stream games right to their PC with the PlayGalaxyLink P2P streaming service. You'll also be able to chat with other players with a new Discord integration.

  • Finally, we think Note 10 could be much more reasonably priced.

The new S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

  • The updated S Pen features gesture controls, or "Air Actions." This will let users activate shortcuts and perform specific actions by drawing shapes above the screen.

  • The S Pen can now shrink, enlarge or change the color of text -- and you'll be able to export handwritten notes in different formats, including Microsoft Word and PDF.

  • A new AR Doodle feature lets the stylus double as a mixed-reality paintbrush. You can draw images directly on photos and video footage.

  • Samsung is opening up the S Pen to developers, so be on the lookout for new features.

Samsung DeX

Samsung DeX

  • The expanded version of DeX lets you transfer files, reply to messages and run mobile apps on your Mac or Windows PC.

  • More integrations are underway, including the ability to make calls on your PC.

Samsung Galaxy Book S

Samsung Galaxy Book S

  • Samsung also unveiled a new laptop today: the Galaxy Book S. The company says the new computer -- complete with a 13-inch touchscreen display -- "looks like a laptop" but has the "essence of a smartphone."
  • What that means in practice is that the Galaxy Book S includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx chip, rather than the Intel processor you might expect. It has built-in LTE connectivity, as well.
  • The laptop's battery lasts for 23 hours and can be charged via USB-C, so you can use the same battery charger as your Note 10 (or many other smartphones).

Catch up on all of the news from Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 event here!

In this article: gear, mobile, Note10event, samsung
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Amrita Khalid @askhalid
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr