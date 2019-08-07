Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 event by the numbers

Samsung took to the stage on Wednesday to show off the latest advances in its Galaxy Note 10 line, including new iterations of the Note 10 and 10+, a slick game streaming feature, and a surprisingly long-lived laptop dubbed the Galaxy Book S. Here are five highlights from the event.
Sponsored Links
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ has a huge 6.8-inch screen, optional 5G
Get a load of this absolute unit. This thing's big enough to bludgeon an NYC subway rat and not even get your hands wet. Its AMOLED screen spans 6.8 inches, its Snapdragon processor draws on 12GB of RAM, its battery, a chunky 4,300 mAh. So yes, you will pay through the nose. Get your hanky ready and blow out $1,100 ($1,200 if you want to future proof it against 5G) .
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 doesn't have a headphone jack or Bixby button
50 percent of this headline is fantastic news. The other 50 percent is terrible news. I leave it to you to decide which is which.
Samsung's Galaxy Book S is a Windows 10 laptop that lasts all day
23 hours, that's how long Samsung's new clamshell laptop is rated to last on a single charge. The company also tossed in a pair of USB-C ports, a headphone jack (squee!) and a 13-inch touchscreen for literally less than what their phone costs.
The Galaxy Note 10 S Pen is also a wand that controls your phone
The S Pen has learned a number of new tricks since its debut with the Galaxy Note 9. Back in the day it was little more than a stylus with some light remote control capabilities. But this new iteration is another beast entirely, capable of activating shortcuts and special commands simply by wiggling the S Pen at the screen.
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is a tiny bit smaller and costs less than before
If your hands have ever been compared to those of a Sasquatch, or at least a Wookie, your best bet is to pony up for the added screen space of the Galaxy Note 10+. But, if you are a normal-sized adult with normal-sized adult hands and don't mind slightly lower display and processor performance, give the normal-sized adult Galaxy Note 10 a gander.