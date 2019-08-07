Beyond Meat comes to Subway in the form of a meatball

There's no mention of whether or not the Beyond Meat-based sub will carry a premium over its regular counterparts.

In many ways, this is just the latest phase of a rapidly growing market for plant-based meat substitutes. Now that Beyond and Impossible burgers are increasingly commonplace, the companies are expanding into other categories where their meat-alikes might work, whether it's meatballs, pizza or sausage. It may just be a question of choosing the meat replacement that tickles your fancy, rather than scrambling to find one in the first place.