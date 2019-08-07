Xiaomi is planning a phone with a 108-megapixel camera

Neither Xiaomi nor Samsung has delved into detail on the sensor, so you might not want to plan your phone upgrades around it. While the 64MP sensor is supposed to have improved low-light performance over its 48MP counterpart, that won't necessarily translate to the 108MP model. Unless it's physically larger, it'll reduce the amount of light entering each pixel. You could get phenomenal detail in bright conditions, but the camera might fall apart quickly when taking photos in the dark. If it's at least a decent performer, though, you'd have plenty to brag about with your fellow shutterbugs.

This just in! Two big pieces of news from Xiaomi's Images of the Future Conference:

Redmi and Samsung Electronics jointly announced a 64MP camera

Xiaomi and Samsung Electronics teased an upcoming 100MP ultra high-resolution camera

