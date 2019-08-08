Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: The Chinese Room/Sumo Digital
save
Save
share

Popular indie game 'Dear Esther' is coming to iOS

The exploration title will arrive on iPhone and iPad later this year.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
14m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

The Chinese Room/Sumo Digital

Journey made a surprise debut on iOS this week and you'll soon be able to play another indie darling on the go. The Chinese Room says its exploration-focused Dear Esther will be available for iPhone and iPad later this year.

After starting out as a Half-Life 2 mod, it arrived on PC and Mac in 2012, then PS4 and Xbox One in 2016. It's sold more than a million copies to date. In Dear Esther, you'll listen to a man read fragments of letters to his late wife, Esther, each time you reach a new area of a mysterious island. The fragments are randomized for each playthrough, and it's up to you to piece them and other clues together to find your own interpretation of the story.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr