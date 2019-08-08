Microsoft is closing its long-running MSDN developer magazine

An announcement on the MSDN website asks "How far have we all come since then?" and notes that as is the case with many things nowadays, it's time for MSDN to move online. While the physical magazine will be retired, back issues will be digitally archived, and the title's role as a resource will continue through channels such as Microsoft Docs and The Visual Studio Blog. Subscribers, meanwhile, can expect a pro-rated refund check in the mail after the final issue arrives in November.