Samsung's Galaxy Home smart speaker is still alive, somehow

While Samsung's Unpacked event was mostly about the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, a new S Pen and a Galaxy Book S laptop, plenty of observers expected some news on the fate of Galaxy Home. Samsung announced the smart speaker a year ago, but it's been beset by delays. Most recently, Samsung targeted a release window of the "mid-second half of the year" -- so perhaps sometime this quarter. The latest word is that Samsung is still working on the Bixby-powered device.
"We're continuing to refine and enhance the Galaxy Home prior to launch, and look forward to sharing more with Galaxy fans soon," the company told Engadget in a statement. So, the release date and pricing of Galaxy Home remains a bit of a mystery for now, as it's still a work in progress.
When Engadget tried the smart speaker at CES in January, it was fairly clear Samsung needed to give Galaxy Home (and Bixby) a little more polish before bringing it to stores. But while it's somewhat encouraging Samsung wants to make sure Galaxy Home is a solid product, the longer the company waits to start selling it, the more potential market share it's ceding to the likes of Amazon, Google, Apple and Sonos.