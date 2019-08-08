Samsung's Galaxy Home smart speaker is still alive, somehow

"We're continuing to refine and enhance the Galaxy Home prior to launch, and look forward to sharing more with Galaxy fans soon," the company told Engadget in a statement. So, the release date and pricing of Galaxy Home remains a bit of a mystery for now, as it's still a work in progress.

When Engadget tried the smart speaker at CES in January, it was fairly clear Samsung needed to give Galaxy Home (and Bixby) a little more polish before bringing it to stores. But while it's somewhat encouraging Samsung wants to make sure Galaxy Home is a solid product, the longer the company waits to start selling it, the more potential market share it's ceding to the likes of Amazon, Google, Apple and Sonos.