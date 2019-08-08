Samsung's smaller Galaxy Note 10 5G model won't come to the US

It's not clear why Samsung is doing this, given that the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G model that is coming to the US will work on all the major carriers, starting with Verizon. It might come down to different components, as the Korean versions of the Note 10 will likely pack Exynos 9825 rather than Snapdragon 855 chips, which could affect the modem choices.

More likely, Samsung is offering the phone as a perk to its home customers in a nation that already has well over two million 5G subscribers. In the US, meanwhile, the mmWave 5G rollout is proceeding glacially and only works well if you stand in very specific spots in major cities.