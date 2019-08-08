Show More Results

Latest in Mobile

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Samsung's smaller Galaxy Note 10 5G model won't come to the US

It'll only be available in Korea.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Samsung is making 5G versions of both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus, but only the latter version is coming to the US, according to a graphic spotted by The Verge. Meanwhile, a smaller 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 10 5G will definitely be built, but it will launch exclusively in Korea.

It's not clear why Samsung is doing this, given that the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G model that is coming to the US will work on all the major carriers, starting with Verizon. It might come down to different components, as the Korean versions of the Note 10 will likely pack Exynos 9825 rather than Snapdragon 855 chips, which could affect the modem choices.

More likely, Samsung is offering the phone as a perk to its home customers in a nation that already has well over two million 5G subscribers. In the US, meanwhile, the mmWave 5G rollout is proceeding glacially and only works well if you stand in very specific spots in major cities.

Catch up on all of the news from Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 event here!

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr