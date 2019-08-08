Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 isn't compatible with its VR headset

A spokesperson told us:

"The Gear VR is not compatible with Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. We remain committed to innovating in VR and AR to deliver incredible new experiences to our consumers."

Unfortunately, the second half of that statement is pretty vague and leaves Gear VR's future up in the air. Samsung didn't talk about its virtual reality device during the Note 10 event at all, so we'll just have to wait and see whether the company is developing a newer version of the phone-powered device, a standalone VR/AR headset or something else entirely.