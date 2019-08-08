Wirecutter's best deals: Save $300 on a Google Pixel 3

Street price: $800; deal price: $500

The Google Pixel 3 (64GB), our upgrade Android phone pick, has dropped to a new low of $500 in all three available finishes. If you're looking for more memory, the 128GB version of the Pixel 3 is also discounted down to $600 from a street price of $900.

As our upgrade Android pick in our guide to the best smartphones, the Pixel 3 is one of the fastest Android phones we've ever tested. Wirecutter Editor Andrew Cunningham wrote, "The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL—two sizes of the same phone with 5.5-inch and 6.3-inch screens, respectively—have the newest, fastest version of Android, the best camera performance regardless of lighting conditions, and excellent displays. Google guarantees monthly updates on these phones until October 2021, which is much better than what you can expect from Samsung, LG, OnePlus, or even Android One phones like some of our budget picks."

Street price: $46; deal price: $35

Discounted to $35 in black, red, navy, and olive, this cable organizer bag is down to a new low. We haven't seen deals on this top pick since late last year, and this pricing still beats previous them by a reasonable margin. Though street pricing has fallen gradually on the Incase Nylon Accessory Organizer, this $11 discount is still a very nice savings.

Our top pick in our guide to the best bag and cable organizers, the Incase Nylon Accessory Organizer keeps your tech both accessible and secure. Wirecutter Staff Writer Kaitlyn Wells wrote, "With all of the organization slots, your gear stays neatly in place, even if you drop your bag. None of the items got tangled or moved about when we shook and flipped this Incase bag around. This wasn't the largest bag we looked at, due to its slim design, but it will hold most of what you need for the course of a day."

Street price: $32; deal price: $26

Matching the low we've seen for our budget TV wall mount pick, the Monoprice 10483 Stable Series Tilt TV Wall Mount Bracket is back down to $26. Already very affordable at street price, this extra discount just sweetens the deal on this inexpensive, no-frills bracket for those in the market for a basic wall mount. Sales on this bracket are somewhat frequent, but they are short-lived.

The Monoprice 10483 Stable Series Tilt TV Wall Mount Bracket is our budget pick in our guide to the best TV wall mount. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Doug Mahoney wrote, "If you're on a tight budget, and if you feel that your installation skills are accurate enough to skip the post-install level adjustment, we recommend the Monoprice 10483 Stable Series Tilt TV Wall Mount. The Monoprice was the least expensive UL-approved tilting mount we could find, and it is about as no-frills as it gets. It has a weight rating of 165 pounds, on a par with our other recommendations, and it works with TVs from 37 to 70 inches in size. The instructions are plain and basic, as is the unit itself. But it's a simple and effective way to hang your TV securely on a wall."

Street price: $90; deal price: $78

Ideal for iPhone 7 or 8 users looking for some extra battery life, this is a nice chance to save on an official Apple battery case in a pleasantly neutral color. Down to $78, this matches previous deal pricing we've seen on this pick. Deals on the Apple Smart Battery Case pop up somewhat regularly, but they don't always last very long.

The Apple iPhone 8/7 Smart Battery Case is our battery case pick in our guide to the best iPhone 7 cases and iPhone 8 cases. Wirecutter Senior Staff Write Nick Guy wrote, "The iPhone 8/7 Smart Battery Case houses a 2,365-mAh battery, and it provided an average charge of 93 percent to a fully depleted iPhone 7 across three tests, and about 95 percent to the iPhone 8 (Apple doesn't advertise iPhone 8 compatibility because the features that boost the antenna aren't the same, but it does fit and works fine). Because Apple makes the case, it has a few advantages over eventual third-party battery cases. For example, it is the only battery case that's able to display the current charge level—of both the phone and the case—on the iPhone's display, and you can see that information on both the lock screen and in Notification Center. It's also the only MFi battery case with a Lightning-connector port for charging and syncing instead of Micro-USB—something we've heard many requests for."

