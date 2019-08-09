Blackmagic's new $2,495 pocket camera can shoot 6K videos

Blackmagic Design has launched a new Pocket Cinema Camera as a follow-up to the 4K video powerhouse it released last year. The company's new handheld digital camera is a 6K model with a full Super 35 size HDR image sensor, which is larger than its predecessor's. It can record in industry standard 10-bit Apple ProRes up to 4K or in 12-bit Blackmagic RAW video -- a format that can preserve the quality of sensor data -- up to 6K. Also, it can record full-resolution videos at up to 60fps.
Sponsored Links
Blackmagic says the device can preserve more detail in the image's lightest and darkest parts than simpler video cameras can, thanks to the fact that it offers 13 stops of dynamic range. That will allow you to capture clear and detailed images even though they're, for instance, taken from a dark interior with sunlight streaming in.
The camera's EF lens mount works with lenses from various brands like Canon, Sigma and Zeiss, so you can use your existing collection. And due to its larger sensor and EF mount, you'll be able capture images with shallower depth of field than its predecessor can, with subjects that stand out more against a blurred background.
Like its 4K sibling, the 6K Pocket Cinema Camera comes with a 5-inch screen and is powered by Blackmagic OS. It's now available from resellers worldwide for US$2,495. While that's no pocket change, that makes the model a lot more affordable than rival 6K cameras with similar features.