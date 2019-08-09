Blackmagic's new $2,495 pocket camera can shoot 6K videos

Blackmagic says the device can preserve more detail in the image's lightest and darkest parts than simpler video cameras can, thanks to the fact that it offers 13 stops of dynamic range. That will allow you to capture clear and detailed images even though they're, for instance, taken from a dark interior with sunlight streaming in.

The camera's EF lens mount works with lenses from various brands like Canon, Sigma and Zeiss, so you can use your existing collection. And due to its larger sensor and EF mount, you'll be able capture images with shallower depth of field than its predecessor can, with subjects that stand out more against a blurred background.

Like its 4K sibling, the 6K Pocket Cinema Camera comes with a 5-inch screen and is powered by Blackmagic OS. It's now available from resellers worldwide for US$2,495. While that's no pocket change, that makes the model a lot more affordable than rival 6K cameras with similar features.