Huawei reveals Harmony OS, its alternative to Android

Yu's own presentation was rather technical, but in a nutshell, Harmony OS is positioned as a future-proof, "microkernel-based, distributed OS for all scenarios." The platform is open source, and it's actually more of a competitor to Google's upcoming Fuchsia, given that both are microkernel-based and can be deployed to multiple types of devices at once. In contrast, Android isn't as efficient due to its redundant codes, outdated scheduling mechanism and general fragmentation issues.



With a microkernel design, Harmony OS is said to be safer from the get-go as there is no root access available -- the microkernel is protected by isolation from external kernel services. The system also applies formal verification -- a set of mathematical approaches used in security-critical fields -- to reliably spot vulnerabilities, whereas traditional methods are likely to miss some spots.

Despite being a lightweight system, Harmony OS is said to offer some performance boosts. For one, it'll feature a "Deterministic Latency Engine" that can better allocate system resources using real-time analysis and forecasting. Android, on the other hand, is stuck with the Linux kernel's less-intelligent fair scheduling mechanism. Harmony OS also allows for very fast "Inter Process Communication" -- the link between itself and external kernel services like file system, network, driver, apps and more. Huawei claims that Harmony OS' IPC performance is five times that of Google's Fuchsia, and three times that of QNX.

