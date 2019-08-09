Nike's app powers Foot Locker's new NYC store

While Foot Locker is still selling apparel and sneakers from other sportswear brands at its new location, including Adidas and Puma, the partnership with Nike does make gear from The Swoosh stand out. For instance, throughout the store, you'll see signs next to Nike products that tell you to download the NikePlus app to "scan and learn." That'll let you use the app to scan barcodes on items and then, within seconds, view available sizes and colors at this Foot Locker store. Additionally, you can use the Nike app to buy items directly from the company and pick them up at the Foot Locker.

But that's not it. There's also Nike's Unlock Box, a vending machine that lets you scan a QR code attached to your Nike+ profile and get free swag every few weeks. When I went to the new Washington Heights Foot Locker, a two-level, 10,000-square-feet space, the Unlock Box had Air Jordan pins and Nike sunglasses and USB power packs -- though what's in the vending machine will change from time to time. It's the same concept Nike's shown off at a few of its other stores, intended to drive people back regularly into its store, of course.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the first Nike-powered Foot Locker, however, is the ShoeCase (pictured in the lede image). Like the Unlock Box, you'll have to scan your NikePlus code to use it, but this one will enter you into a real-life, real-time raffle that can give you the chance to buy limited-edition sneakers. For those of you who are into kicks, it's basically the physical version of Nike's The Draw, and what Nike sells through it will refresh regularly. So one day it might be a pair of Air Max, another day Air Jordans will be displayed on Nike's ShoeCase. Once you scan your NikePlus pass, the machine rotates the shoe and in few seconds prints out a ticket to let you know if you won and can buy the sneaker.