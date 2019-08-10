Sonos' leaked portable speaker automatically tunes its sound

The biggest addition, however, might be its sound adjustment. The speaker will reportedly introduce an Auto Trueplay feature that uses the device's microphones to automatically tune its output to the characteristics of the room. This isn't new in the industry (the HomePod and Google Home Max perform similar functions), but it's a first for Sonos and a novel concept for portable speakers.

Other details? The device would support Alexa and Google Assistant, but only while using WiFi. AirPlay 2 would also be available to stream audio from your Apple gear. And yes, there would be an integrated handle to help you lug the speaker to the beach. It's not certain if this speaker is water-resistant, mind you, so you may want to keep it far from the water's edge.

It's not guaranteed this will be one of the products Sonos is introducing ahead of the IFA tech expo, although its recent appearance at the FCC suggests a launch is close. If and when it arrives, though, it'd break more ground for Sonos. The company only just ventured into the sub-$100 space through IKEA's SYMFONISK line, and now it might compete in the crowded Bluetooth speaker arena. If so, it appears bent on conquering every last corner of the wireless speaker market.