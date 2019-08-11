Epic tones down overpowered mechs in 'Fortnite' competitive modes

Epic said it would "continue to monitor" the effect of the change ahead of the Champion Series event next weekend. It's not clear if there will be accompanying changes to everyday gameplay.

It doesn't take much divination to understand why Epic would scale things back. The battle robots move quickly, deal tremendous damage and take a tremendous amount of punishment. It's one thing if you lose to a B.R.U.T.E. in casual play, but it's that much more frustrating if you're playing in a ranked mode where every ounce of progress counts. While this isn't the same as scaling back the mechs' abilities (that would require more complex play balancing), it's a start.