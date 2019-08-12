Nike rolls out a subscription service for kids’ sneakers

Parents will have the option to order shoes for sizes 4C to 7Y (for kids aged roughly two to 10) on a monthly, bimonthly or quarterly basis, costing $50, $30 or $20 per month respectively. Kids' sneakers typically retail for $60, so monthly subscribers will save about $10 a pair. You can alter the frequency of deliveries or pause your plan as you see fit.

Focusing on children for this plan is a smart idea. Kids can outgrow (or ruin) shoes quickly, so having a pair drop into one's mailbox every so often could help parents save time and money, if they opt for the monthly option in particular.

There are more than 100 varieties of shoes to choose from on the Nike Adventure Club website, including Converse sneakers. Each box will have the youngster's name on the side and will include stickers and a guide for games and activities, as well as a bonus gift, such as a drawstring backpack.

Nike is also hoping to make returns a cinch, as you'll be able to order a different size and have it sent out before you return the pair that just arrived. It'll donate or recycle the returned pair. You'll also be able to send back your kids' old shoes to be donated or recycled via a bag with prepaid shipping that Nike will subscribers twice a year.

The company had been testing the model under the radar for a couple of years, enticing around 10,000 members to a service called Easy Kicks through Facebook ads. The group helped Nike figure out what parents would most want from Kids Adventure Club.

Nike's subscription may not stop with kids, as it suggested to CNBC there may be more plans on the way. Among them could be a service for runners, who naturally wear out sneakers fairly quickly. Perhaps there'll also be one tailored to sneakerheads desperate to get their hands on the latest Jordans.