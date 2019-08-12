'Storm Area 51' event creator is working on an alien festival

The details on Alienstock are still pretty sparse. So far, the website set up for the event (which has two different start dates listed on it) is promising a "party in the desert" set in the town closest to Area 51. The event planners are currently seeking donations to cover the cost of hosting the event, hoping to raise enough money to provide sufficient access to food and water, toilets, security and staff to make the whole thing happen. Given the quick turnaround from the festival's announcement to its actual start date, it's hard to avoid comparisons to Fyre Festival, a failure so spectacular that it earned competing documentaries from Netflix and Hulu.

While Alienstock attempts to capitalize on the success of what was essentially a Facebook meme, that people living in Rachel, Nevada -- a town of just 54 -- are reportedly less than thrilled about the potential influx of people interrupting their quiet existence. According to the Washington Post, businesses in the town have been flooded with interview requests and the town's website now warns potential festival attendees of limited resources.

"There are no services in Rachel. There is no gas and no store. The Inn is booked for that weekend," the website's warning reads. It informs people planning to show up for the event that they will need to be experienced campers and prepared to survive in dramatically changing weather, as it often drops near freezing temperatures at night while getting into the 80s and 90s during the day. The town also states that there is limited to no cell service in the region. Still, event organizers claim they expect anywhere from 5,000 to 30,000 to Alienstock.