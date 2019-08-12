TP-Link won't be supporting HomeKit in its Smart Plug Mini after all

"Due to changes in our roadmap, the Kasa Smart Plug Mini (HS105) smart plug will not offer support for Apple HomeKit," states the help document. "Despite the change in direction for this specific SKU, our team is committed to the development of innovative smart home solutions that will continue to delight our customers around the globe."

While the lack of HomeKit support may be a dealbreaker for some iOS users, the smart plug does have full power and scheduling functionality with its proprietary iOS and Android apps, as well as voice control compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana.

This change doesn't necessarily mean that HomeKit won't be supported in TP-Link's future products, and the low price point and positive user feedback mean the Kasa Smart Plug Mini will likely remain an easy sell for those looking to control small electronics like lighting and coffee brewers remotely.