Apple's contactless student IDs come to 12 more schools

A new school year is approaching, and for Apple that means an expansion of its contact-free student IDs. Apple Watch and iPhone owners can tap their devices to access campus facilities in 12 more schools, and these are institutions you'll likely recognize -- Georgetown University, the University of Tennessee and the University of San Francisco are some of the institutions (we'll provide the full list below). Considering that tap-based IDs were limited to just seven schools before, this is welcome news if you'd rather not pull out plastic to grab lunch or access the gym.
The expansion comes alongside support for school credential formats from Allegion, CBORD and HID. You can expect more colleges and universities to add support going forward. It could be a long while before you can simply leave your conventional ID back at the dorm when many schools don't even support NFC-based IDs, let alone Apple's approach. This is a start, though, and it hints at a future where you might not need classic ID cards in the first place.