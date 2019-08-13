Audible teams with 'The Walking Dead' creators on audio originals

Audible's push into original content now includes a team-up with a company best-known for its comic books and TV shows. The Amazon-owned audiobook service has struck a deal with Skybound, the team behind The Walking Dead, to create multiple Audible originals. The two haven't said what's in the pipeline, but this is a "first look" pact that will give Amazon dibs on projects that will only be made available elsewhere if the internet giant passes on them.
This isn't Amazon's first such deal. It also has partnerships with Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Saturday Night Live's Broadway Video. It might, however, be the most intriguing if you're a fan of comic books, sci-fi or Skybound's general ethos. Just don't count on a Walking Dead exclusive -- while that's undoubtedly Skybound's star attraction, it's not guaranteed to play a role here.