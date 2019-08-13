Audible teams with 'The Walking Dead' creators on audio originals

Audible's push into original content now includes a team-up with a company best-known for its comic books and TV shows. The Amazon-owned audiobook service has struck a deal with Skybound, the team behind The Walking Dead, to create multiple Audible originals. The two haven't said what's in the pipeline, but this is a "first look" pact that will give Amazon dibs on projects that will only be made available elsewhere if the internet giant passes on them.