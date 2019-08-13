DJI's Osmo 3 smartphone gimbal has a travel-friendly folding design

Despite the extra folding mechanism, it's still lightweight and lets you shoot for up to 15 hours before the battery dies. On top of that, it gets rid of one big complaint with the Osmo 2. "The redesigned form no longer obstructs the charging and audio ports, allowing for easy connection to charge the device or use external mics," DJI wrote.

Otherwise, the Osmo Mobile 3 packs many of the same features of the Osmo 2, letting you maneuver it with a joystick and choose modes like Story, Sport, TimeLapse and Slow Motion. As before, various triggers let you zoom, lock and unlock the orientation, and flip around to a selfie view. The ActiveTrack mode, activated by tapping the trigger once, will track the subject and keep them centered in the frame.

Perhaps the most interesting part is the new, lower price. The Osmo Mobile 3 is now available for $119 for the standard version, $10 less than the last model. If you want to go fancier, you can splash out $139 for the Osmo Mobile 3 combo which includes the Osmo Grip Tripod and a carrying case.