Domino's will use e-bikes to deliver pizzas across the US

It's not hard to see the allure. They're not only more environmentally friendly than cars, they can sometimes be faster when riders don't always have to wade through traffic or grapple with parking. E-bikes also ensure that couriers won't have to struggle with hills. And since they're ultimately bicycles, this opens up delivery jobs to people who people who can't (or don't care to) drive.

You won't have to wait too long to see the bikes in action. Domino's already plans to deploy "hundreds" of the bikes in Baltimore, Houston, Miami and Salt Lake City later in 2019. While they're not going to completely replace four-wheeled transport, they could significantly reduce overall car usage -- particularly in places where conventional bikes weren't quite good enough to deliver your pizza on time.