Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Facebook paid people to transcribe Messenger voice chats

It has already 'paused' the practice.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Add Facebook to the list of tech firms who've halted their audio transcriptions over privacy concerns. The company confirmed to Bloomberg that contractors had been transcribing Messenger voice chats to determine if AI had correctly interpreted the messages, but that it had "paused" the practice over a week ago in the wake of worries about other companies' transcription policies. The data was anonymized and came solely from people who'd volunteered for transcriptions, Facebook added.

The problem, according to Bloomberg's sources, is the lack of transparency. Contractors from TaskUs reportedly weren't told where the audio came from or why they were transcribing it. That led some of the workers to believe their work was "unethical," especially when some of the conversations included vulgar material. Facebook's data privacy policy also doesn't make clear that human beings might monitor content.

It's not surprising that Facebook would have frozen transcriptions, at any rate. As with voice assistants, there's a fear that staff might listen to sensitive information and potentially abuse that for their own ends. The company has long had to contend with allegations of eavesdropping on phones to target ads -- Messenger transcriptions weren't going to help with public perception. And when Facebook only just received a $5 billion FTC fine for privacy violations, it likely didn't want to risk further government scrutiny.

The challenge is to balance privacy with technical needs. AI transcription still has a lot of room for improvement, and it's difficult to boost accuracy without good examples. If Facebook has to permanently end its transcription program, it may have to either scramble for a viable alternative to improving the AI or else accept that its accuracy might remain similar for a long time.

Source: Bloomberg
In this article: ai, audio, chat, facebook, facebook messenger, gear, internet, messaging, privacy, social network, social networking, transcription
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Build the PC of your dreams... on PS4, Xbox and Switch

Build the PC of your dreams... on PS4, Xbox and Switch

View
Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell is the latest to leave Facebook

Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell is the latest to leave Facebook

View
Apple's contactless student IDs come to 12 more schools

Apple's contactless student IDs come to 12 more schools

View
Spotify tests simplified speaker handoff feature

Spotify tests simplified speaker handoff feature

View
‘Brave Father Online’ is a ‘Final Fantasy’ movie with heart

‘Brave Father Online’ is a ‘Final Fantasy’ movie with heart

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr