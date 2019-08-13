Google Maps gives you more ways to find Lime scooters

You'll still have to unlock a given vehicle inside the Lime app, although there will be a handy shortcut for that in Maps.

The expansion is available now in dozens of participating cities, including urban centers like Chicago, Los Angeles and San Jose in Lime's home country as well as major international cities like Berlin, Calgary, London, Paris, and Rio de Janeiro. It's a not-so-subtle attempt to boost Lime usage, of course, but it could be helpful for those moments when a car or bus was never going to be an option.