Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Vera Anderson via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Reese Witherspoon to star in Netflix sci-fi film ‘Pyros’

The film will be an adaptation of a story by Thomas Pierce.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Vera Anderson via Getty Images

Netflix has landed the rights to a new sci-fi film that will star Reese Witherspoon. The streaming provider announced today that the Big Little Lies star will star in Pyros, a film adaptation of a short story by Thomas Pierce. It will undoubtedly be a busy year for Witherspoon, who is already working on The Morning Show, a new scripted series for Apple TV+.

Pyros will be based on the short story "Tardy Man," which was published last summer in The New Yorker. The story is told from the perspective of a man whose job is to run in to big fires and other natural disasters and recover objects for wealthy people. The corporation he works for forbids him from saving any people he encounters on the way. One day, the man immediately breaks this rule when he comes upon a little boy.

Pierce, the author of "Tardy Man," is also the writer of the script for Pyros. Deadline reported that the film will be produced by Simon Kinberg, known for his work in Deadpool and The X-Men film franchise. Witherspoon will produce the film through her Hello Sunshine Company.

Source: Deadline, Twitter
In this article: av, entertainment, netflix, pyros, reese witherspoon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Build the PC of your dreams... on PS4, Xbox and Switch

Build the PC of your dreams... on PS4, Xbox and Switch

View
Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell is the latest to leave Facebook

Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell is the latest to leave Facebook

View
Apple's contactless student IDs come to 12 more schools

Apple's contactless student IDs come to 12 more schools

View
Spotify tests simplified speaker handoff feature

Spotify tests simplified speaker handoff feature

View
‘Brave Father Online’ is a ‘Final Fantasy’ movie with heart

‘Brave Father Online’ is a ‘Final Fantasy’ movie with heart

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr