Reese Witherspoon to star in Netflix sci-fi film ‘Pyros’

Pyros will be based on the short story "Tardy Man," which was published last summer in The New Yorker. The story is told from the perspective of a man whose job is to run in to big fires and other natural disasters and recover objects for wealthy people. The corporation he works for forbids him from saving any people he encounters on the way. One day, the man immediately breaks this rule when he comes upon a little boy.

Pierce, the author of "Tardy Man," is also the writer of the script for Pyros. Deadline reported that the film will be produced by Simon Kinberg, known for his work in Deadpool and The X-Men film franchise. Witherspoon will produce the film through her Hello Sunshine Company.