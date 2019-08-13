Spotify tests simplified speaker handoff feature

This streamlines the handoff experience, as users won't have to open Spotify and dig through menus to change devices; a single button handles it all. The feature seems to still be in testing, and tech blog Thurrott reports that the notification isn't always sent. But given the brand's focus on the Spotify Connect feature set and Spotify Everywhere device integration, the bugs will likely be squashed sooner rather than later.

Apple has a similar feature planned, which will automatically switch from a nearby iOS device to HomePod playback. Announced in January at CES, the feature will be part of iOS 13, coming this fall.