Image credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images
Twitter is finally working on search for DMs

It'll also support Live Photos and re-ordering your shots.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
51m ago in Internet
Twitter isn't just launching a deluge of tests -- it just announced that a few sought-after features in the pipeline. Most notably, it's developing a long-overdue search for direct messages. Although there aren't many specifics at this point, it's reasonable to say this will spare you from digging through a conversation to find a crucial message from days ago. The social network added that it's "re-energizing" its work on DMs, so this is really just the highlight of a larger strategy.

There are a couple more minor but welcome additions in development. Twitter is working on the option to support Live Photos from iOS devices as GIFs in case you want your snapshots to be that much livelier. You'll also have the freedom to reorder photos in the app after you've uploaded them. You won't have to worry about botching an event tweet by posting the photos out of sequence, to put it another way.

The company has good reason to turn its attention to DMs after spending so much time on public-facing features. Remember, Mark Zuckerberg outlined plans for a privacy-focused Facebook with more emphasis on chats and other "simple, intimate" spaces. If Twitter wants to lure people away from those spaces, it has to make DMs more compelling than they are today.

Via: Karissa Bell (Twitter)
