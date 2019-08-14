Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images
save
Save
share

New Amazon donation program gives unsold products to the needy

FBA Donations will give out unsold inventory from warehouses in US and UK.
AJ Dellinger, @ajdell
24m ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Following reports that Amazon often destroys unsold and unwanted products stored in its warehouses, the company is launching a donations program that will help distribute goods to people in need, according to a report from CNBC. The program, called Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) Donations, will distribute products to non-profit organizations through Good360 in the United States and Newlife and Barnardo's in the United Kingdom.

Prior to the introduction of the FBA Donations program, simply destroying unsold products was a cheaper option for third-party sellers, costing just 15 cents per item compared to 50 cents to return the goods. The donations program will become the default option for all sellers in the U.S. and U.K. using Amazon's platform. A recent report from a Frech TV station found that Amazon destroyed more than three million products in France alone in 2018.

FBA Donations marks the latest attempt on Amazon's part to cut down on the significant amount of waste that the company is responsible for. Earlier this month, the company announced that it would begin fining sellers who ship products in oversized boxes. Last year, the company launched recycling and green energy initiatives in the US and UK.

Source: CNBC
In this article: amazon, business, donations, donations program, fba donations, gear, third-party, third-party sellers
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft says humans will still transcribe Cortana and Skype audio

Microsoft says humans will still transcribe Cortana and Skype audio

View
Porsche's Cayenne E-Hybrid is the company's 'just right' SUV

Porsche's Cayenne E-Hybrid is the company's 'just right' SUV

View
Who are you and why are you leaving old TVs on porches in Virginia?

Who are you and why are you leaving old TVs on porches in Virginia?

View
Chrome OS finally supports virtual desktops

Chrome OS finally supports virtual desktops

View
What to do when the robocalls won't stop

What to do when the robocalls won't stop

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr