‘Doom Eternal’ multiplayer trailer highlights strategic gameplay

Launching on November 22nd alongside the single-player campaign mode, Doom Eternal's multiplayer mode is a strictly 2-versus-1 affair. One player will take on the role of the Slayer, the iconic, green-helmed hero of the series. The other two players can pick between five demons, each with their own pros and cons. The Pain Elemental, for example, can fly but has low health stats, while the Mancubus serves as a tank.

Each side of the battle will have to think strategically to win. The Slayer can generate power-ups or health depending on how he or she kills the opponents, while demons can set traps and summon AI enemies to overwhelm the Slayer.

To win a match, the Slayer must initiate a 20-second countdown, which starts ticking when one demon is killed. If he kills the other demon, the Slayer wins. Otherwise, the first demon respawns with half of its health bar. All the demons have to do to win is kill the Slayer.

Doom Eternal will launch on Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Google Stadia, with six Battle Mode maps on day one; more free downloadable stages will come later.