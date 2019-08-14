Show More Results

Facebook movie ads now offer premiere reminders and showtimes

Impulsive ticket purchases just got a little easier.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
25m ago in Internet
Facebook

Facebook is hoping you'll do more with movie ads than give them the occasional click or tap. The internet giant is rolling out support for upgraded ads that include premiere reminders. Much like events, you can press an "Interested" button to get a notification when an upcoming blockbuster or heartfelt indie flick is about to reach theaters. The alert will take you straight to the movie page so that you can find showtimes and (through a third-party service) score tickets.

You won't even have to go that far to get showtimes, though. Facebook is also trotting out ads for released movies with a button that takes you directly to a title's showtimes page. If you're moved by a trailer (or just forgot that a movie was already out), you won't have to head elsewhere to start planning your excursion.

Don't expect to see these everywhere just yet. They're available to all movie studios, but only in the US and UK at present. It's nonetheless a start, and it might just give you a reason to pay attention to Facebook's movie ads instead of scrolling past them.

Via: Variety
Source: Facebook Business
In this article: ads, advertising, entertainment, facebook, gear, internet, movies, showtimes, social network, social networking
