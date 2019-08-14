Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Alex Ross/Marvel
save
Save
share

Marvel's next Stitcher podcast premieres fall 2019

'Marvels' will star Method Man, Ethan Peck and more.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Alex Ross/Marvel

Marvel and Stitcher have unveiled their next big podcast collaboration, and this one is aimed squarely at long-time fans. Their next project, Marvels, premieres in fall 2019 and will revisit the similarly titled 1994 story from Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross. The tale takes place in the aftermath of the Fantastic Four's climactic battle with Galactus and documents the experiences of a photographer, a jaded journalist and a college student as they investigate "one of the most super-powered conspiracy theories."

The series will continue the pattern of attracting talent that you'll recognize. Method Man is involved, for a start -- yes, a Wu-Tang Clan member is involved in the Marvel universe. You can also expect Star Trek: Discovery's Ethan Peck, The Act's AnnaSophia Robb and Billions' Seth Barrish as the central character Phil Sheldon.

Naturally, Stitcher is wielding this as an incentive to become a subscriber. You'll have to be a Stitcher Premium member if you want to listen before 2020. Whether or not you can hold out, this holds promise for both Marvel fans and anyone wondering how this podcast alliance would fare once it expanded beyond Wolverine.

Source: Marvel
In this article: audio, entertainment, internet, marvel, marvels, podcast, services, stitcher, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft says humans will still transcribe Cortana and Skype audio

Microsoft says humans will still transcribe Cortana and Skype audio

View
Porsche's Cayenne E-Hybrid is the company's 'just right' SUV

Porsche's Cayenne E-Hybrid is the company's 'just right' SUV

View
Who are you and why are you leaving old TVs on porches in Virginia?

Who are you and why are you leaving old TVs on porches in Virginia?

View
Chrome OS finally supports virtual desktops

Chrome OS finally supports virtual desktops

View
What to do when the robocalls won't stop

What to do when the robocalls won't stop

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr